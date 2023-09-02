Alexa
Taiwan to receive 7 Volcano mine-laying systems by end of 2023

7 remaining systems to be delivered by 2029

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/02 14:52
M977 HEMTT truck with M136 Volcano mine dispensing system. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to receive seven sets of the M136 Volcano mine-laying systems by the end of the year.

In June, Taiwan finalized a deal with the U.S. to purchase 14 of the systems for NT$4.54 billion (US$146 million). The remaining seven sets will be delivered by 2029, Liberty Times reported.

The arms package includes mine-laying systems, M977A4 HEMMT trucks, M87A1 anti-tank mines, as well as M88 and M89 training munitions. Upon completion of delivery, the systems will be handed over to military units stationed in northern, central, and southern Taiwan.

The Taiwan Army said the mine-laying vehicles can be deployed around airports and parachute landing sites during wartime to maintain control over them. The systems can also lay mines in areas where the enemy have not yet taken full control, it added.

This strategy aims to protect the flanks of military units, block target areas, disrupt enemy counterattack routes, and interfere with the enemy’s withdrawal strategy, the Army said, ultimately restricting the enemy's movements.

The principal contractors will be Northrop Grumman, for the production of munition canister mines, and Oshkosh Corporation, for the M977A4 HEMTT vehicles.
Taiwan Army
Volcano mine-laying system
Taiwan defense

