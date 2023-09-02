Alexa
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/09/02 14:15
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers march, in October 2022.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military aircraft and three naval ships around Taiwan by 6 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 2).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In August, Beijing sent 410 military aircraft and 203 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
