Taiwan foreign ministry denies collaboration with US intelligence

News reports claim Taiwan worked with US to prosecute Chinese-Americans

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/02 09:47
Taiwan foreign ministry. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (Sept. 1) shut down reports alleging it collaborated with U.S. intelligence agencies to prosecute Chinese-Americans.

The reports are entirely false, the ministry said in a statement.

The U.S.-based online media outlet MintPress News published a report on Aug. 18, citing distorted information and speculative language, MOFA said. It added that several Chinese and Hong Kong media outlets followed suit and used it to discredit the Taiwan government.

Sensational headlines such as “U.S. media exposes malicious secret collaboration between Taiwan authorities and FBI" were used by the Chinese-language media to make baseless accusations against the Taiwan government, falsely claiming that it is supporting and inciting anti-China sentiments, MOFA said.

Taiwan’s ties with the U.S. aim to promote friendly bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas including security, trade, education, culture, and society, the ministry said. “Our interactions with the United States have never involved the activities or intentions mentioned in the report,” it said.

MOFA urged the public to enhance media literacy, use fact-checking mechanisms, and refrain from believing or spreading false information.

The false reports come amid a number of high-profile cases of Chinese espionage in the U.S. in recent years. In August, two U.S. Navy sailors were charged with spying for China.
Taiwan foreign ministry
fake news
disinformation
MOFA
Taiwan-U.S. relations

