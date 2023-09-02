Terry Gou enters Taiwan's presidential race to 'unite' opposition

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced Monday (Aug 28) he was running for president as an independent candidate — which came as a surprise to no one.

What did cause a lot of head scratching was what appeared to be his main reason for entering the race: To unite the opposition camp and defeat the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德). Everyone has been struggling to grasp Gou’s logic of how splitting the opposition vote three ways instead of two promotes unity.

The other two candidates and parties in the opposition were clearly frustrated, and definitely could not understand Gou’s thinking. Taiwan People’s Party candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that Gou running “guarantees Lai Ching-te will get elected.”

Kuomintang (KMT) party Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) repeated his comment about Lai winning “lying down” if Gou runs. Asked about Gou’s announcement, Chu speculated that “the DPP celebrated all night,” echoing sentiments splashed on the covers of both major pan-blue newspapers.

The KMT issued a statement expressing its “extreme regret” at Gou’s decision and said it would “severely discipline” any party members who publicly support his campaign. It also hit him hard on breaking his promise when he was being considered as a possible candidate, and after being rejected in favor of New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), that he would support Hou if that was the party nomination.

Gou’s announcement speech did include other content, such as pitching himself as being uniquely qualified to boost the economy and bring peace with China. He also criticized the DPP for allegedly ruining Taiwan and warned of what a ruinous hellscape Taiwan would become if they stayed in power and he was not elected president.

Unifying the opposition

However, a significant portion of the speech was about unifying the pan-blue (KMT) and pan-white (TPP) camps. He started his first section on unity by bemoaning the lack of progress on achieving it, noting:

“I have been working diligently over the past few months to call for unity and consolidation within the opposition camp.” He continued, “Unfortunately, over the past three months, the opposition forces have still been pursuing their individual interests, and there has been no progress in the consolidation efforts.”

He added: “My intention is to represent mainstream public opinion and consolidate the interests of both the blue and white parties.”

He made repeated claims to represent “mainstream public opinion,” which is unlikely considering some of his previous comments, including saying “you can’t eat democracy,” calling for halting arms purchases from the United States. He also said he would defend the nation with 80,000 robots, among other proposals well outside of mainstream public opinion.

The bulk of his closing speech is worth quoting in full. The exclamation marks are from the readout given to CNA and retained in my translation:

“Finally, I want to once again strongly emphasize, the purpose of my candidacy is to facilitate the opposition camps to unify. A disunified opposition is convenient for Lai Ching-te! I, Terry Gou, originally didn’t need to run, but Terry Gou represents the voices of all middle voters and can not be absent! I expect that I can be the common denominator of unity, I will continue to invite the other two candidates in the opposition camp to sit down and talk, you drinking coffee, me drinking milk tea, together properly discussing the nation’s great affairs.”

Splitting vote three ways

He has been actively campaigning for months, has conducted an “every inch” of Taiwan tour, visited the United States and Japan to bone up on foreign policy, had extensive meetings with local pan-blue politicians who can get out the vote, has been hiring staff and preparing to open a campaign headquarters and is gearing up for a signature drive to qualify him to run for president. A lot of money and effort has gone into gearing up for a presidential run.

How does he think his entrance into the race will promote unity? In a weighted “poll of polls” I have created since Gou announced his run, Lai is well ahead at 34.42%, followed by Ko at 19.42%, Hou at 17.83%, while Gou is last at 14.5%.

Most of Gou’s support comes from followers of Ko, Hou and previously undecided or independent voters who would likely have leaned towards Ko or Hou. According to the latest My-Formosa three-day tracking poll, Gou only takes away 0.6% of Lai’s support.

'Grenade option'

There are two possibilities as to what Gou is up to here, assuming unifying the opposition is his priority, and not revenge against the KMT for not nominating him, or an elaborate hobby to fill his time in retirement.

One option is he intends to use his entry into the race to try and force a deal between Ko and Hou. By entering the race, Gou has made it nearly impossible for either to win.

He could issue an ultimatum that either the other two candidates or all three, including himself, come up with a deal to unify and pose a real threat to Lai — or he stays in the race and no one wins. It's like walking into a knife fight with a grenade and threatening to pull the pin.

The argument for this is that Gou is known as a famously tough negotiator. It also assumes that his primary motivation is altruistic in its aim to ensure the best candidate is put forward to defeat Lai and “take down” the DPP.

Enter Genghis Khan

I think it is more likely that Gou genuinely thinks he is the best candidate, and he fully intends to become president. A man with the nickname "Genghis Khan" and a reputation for getting what he wants, likely has a high opinion of himself, and is in it to win it.

If this theory is correct, then a basic question must be answered first. There is no question that Gou is a highly intelligent man and he certainly has a solid grasp of numbers.

The question is, why does he think he will win the presidency? His polling numbers are dead last in most polls, and his support has barely budged in spite of all his campaigning.

I previously wrote: “Gou's comments sound like a man who is trying to convince himself that running for president is a good idea. He seems to have mostly made up his mind, but still has some doubts.”

The question of what convinced him this was a good idea has been very much in mind. The answers come from what kind of a person he is, and the information he has been absorbing to confirm what he wants to believe.

Matsu appears in dream

On several levels, it appears he wants to believe he is destined for the presidency and is entitled to it. He says the reason he first ran for president in 2019 was because the sea goddess Matsu came to him in a dream and told him to do so.

He has since referred repeatedly to having her blessing, as well as the Holy Emperor Guan. Speaking at temples and religious festivals has been a prominent part of his campaign. He is a religious man.

He also believes, considering his successful business and tech background, that he is uniquely qualified to lead in today’s environment. He sounds like he is on a messianic mission to save Taiwan, and there is no indication he is anything but sincere about it.

Being convinced of this means that, possibly subconsciously, he is looking for feedback to confirm what he suspects in his heart: That he is the true voice of mainstream public opinion, and the public will eventually flock to him as a result.

With this mindset and traveling the country, he has been constantly surrounded by people. Many acolytes call him “president,” though more commonly people say, “Go, go Chairman Gou.”

His rallies have been moderately well attended, and of course his supporters cheer for him. He clearly laps up the positive energy in footage shown on the news.

Self-selected supporters

This support seems to have gone to his head. What he does not appear to realize is that these crowds are a small, self-selected group of people.

Unlike a seasoned politician, he does not seem to realize that many of the people who throng to him, and even some of the ones calling out “go, go Chairman Gou” are simply curious onlookers, gawking at a celebrity, and have no intention of voting for him.

Recently, he has been talking about “hidden voters” that pollsters are not reaching, while implying that they are the ones who represent the real “mainstream public opinion” and will flock to him. This sounds very much like the “silent majority” that former U.S. President Richard Nixon credited for his presidential win.

Still, it is puzzling that this business titan appears to be completely ignoring the numbers. It was an insight shared by political scientist Nathan Batto in his blog Frozen Garlic that snapped that last piece into place.

Batto noted that unlike traditional politicians, Gou spends his money on marketing firms to do internal surveys. Unlike pollsters, who are very particular, marketing firms are not so concerned with representative samples and follow a big data approach.

Batto commented that this was a “mostly garbage in, garbage out” approach and that you can probably find whatever you want to find in the numbers. Additionally, he pointed out that these firms had a big vested interest in presenting him with “nice-looking numbers” to keep the “gravy train running.”

Given his inner certainty, it was probably a combination of the positive feedback from the crowds combined with these numbers that finally convinced him this was indeed a good idea.

I think it is likely he will try to run until the end, but there is definitely a possibility that eventually he may realize the poll numbers are not lying to the degree he needs them to be to win. In that case, he may revert to the “grenade” option. I would not bet on it, though.