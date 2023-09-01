Taiwan judge rejects landlord's claim suicide devalued property

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A landlord seeking millions in damages because he believed his property was haunted after a tenant's suicide had his claim thrown out of court.

Landlord Liu (劉) rented the Changhua property to a man surnamed Lin (林) for NT$12,000 per month, per CNA, and in August 2022, Lin’s boyfriend committed suicide on the premises. Liu claimed the suicide would make it harder for him to rent or sell the house, and sought NT$1.2 million each (about US$37,650) from Lin and another friend of the deceased.

The judge presiding over the case ruled that it could not be proved that the deceased deliberately devalued the house, and that the act was likely motivated by mental illness and the property was not a consideration of the deceased individual. The judge said that although the death on the property gave rise to the moniker “haunted house,” the house was not physically or aesthetically damaged, nor was its utility as a dwelling altered.

In Taiwan, accidental, violent, or self-inflicted deaths have been claimed to decrease property values by up to 60%. So-called “haunted houses” have led Taiwanese to create forums to identify certain properties and a Facebook page specifically for buying and selling properties believed to be affected in this way.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.