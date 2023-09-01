Europe's 10 best party destinations

The top travel destination for Germans is also one of the biggest party strongholds in Europe. The Spanish island is known for the Ballermann beach cl... The top travel destination for Germans is also one of the biggest party strongholds in Europe. The Spanish island is known for the Ballermann beach club, parties — and a lot of drinking. During the day, you can relax on the Playa de Palma city beach, which turns into a heaving party zone at night. If you prefer a more classy night out, visit a tapas bar in the island's capital, Palma.