Taiwan Coast Guard foil human trafficking operation near Pingtung

As Typhoon Saola was approaching, patrol boats intercepted motorboat smuggling 19 Vietnamese nationals

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/01 19:27
19 Vietnamese nationals arrested after human smuggling operation foiled, Aug. 29. (Taiwan Coast Guard photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Coast Guard foiled a human trafficking operation early in the morning of Aug. 29 after patrol boats intercepted a motorboat attempting to ferry 19 Vietnamese nationals into Taiwan illegally.

As Typhoon Saola was approaching its nearest point to Taiwan, the Coast Guard’s 8th Patrol Division noticed an unregistered boat about 10 nautical miles off the coast of Pingtung’s Fangliao Township. Two patrol boats were dispatched to investigate and found three Taiwanese nationals trying to smuggle 19 foreign citizens into Taiwan, reported UDN.

The Vietnamese nationals included 14 men and five women, who were all reportedly on a larger vessel out at sea, and were picked up by the three Taiwanese nationals in the motor boat.

The suspects were hoping to use the cover of night and Typhoon Saola’s sea warning to evade authorities. After being intercepted, the boat was towed to Fangliao Harbor at around 2:12 a.m.

屏東縣枋寮鄉1艇動力橡皮艇於8月29日凌晨趁颱風襲台前夕，搭載19名偷渡客、3名台籍人士，伺機搶灘上岸，遭海巡攔截，依違反入出國及移民法將22名犯嫌移送偵辦。圖／第8巡防區提供
(Taiwan Coast Guard 8th Patrol Division photo)

All 22 suspects were arrested in violation of relevant immigration laws. The case was sent to the Pingtung District Prosecutor’s Office, which will investigate what local groups or individuals were involved in organizing the trafficking operation.

Earlier in the week, on Aug. 27, Taiwan’s Coast Guard was alerted to an abandoned and unregistered speed boat near the coast of Penghu, which was suspected of being used as part of a human trafficking operation.
Human Trafficking
Coast Guard
Pingtung County
Smuggling boat

