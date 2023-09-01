More human remains found on wrecked Taroko Express train cars in Taiwan's Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More human remains were found aboard the wrecked carriages of the Taroko Express train from the fatal 2021 train accident in Hualien, Taiwan.

The discovery of four suspected skull fragments comes after a large fragment was discovered by a spokesperson for the victims during a visit to the train cars, now housed in Taoyuan, on Thursday (Aug. 31).

A lawyer representing the family of the victims, Tu Kuan-yu (凃冠宇), made a statement on Friday morning (Sept. 1) after Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) officials and law enforcement officers researched the damaged train cars. Tu said that four more possible human remains were discovered near the front of the No. 8 carriage, adding that forensic testing would be carried out for confirmation, reported UDN.

Thursday’s visit to the TRA depot in Taoyuan was organized by the Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC). The ministry invited safety experts from Japan as well as family members of the victims.

Two of the worst damaged cars are being stored at the Taoyuan depot for educational purposes. Thursday’s visit was intended to spark discussions on measures to improve train safety. However, attendees were shocked to find that human remains were still among the wreckage.

Tu said that in addition to the bone fragments, there were also personal items recovered from the carriage, such as electronic products, mobile phones, and bags. Tu said that many family members had privately expressed their anger and pain at the news that human remains had been left behind on the damaged trains.

UDN reported that both the No. 8 and No. 7 train cars were fully searched on Friday, and that any discoveries relevant to ongoing investigations would be reported over the next day or so.

In reaction to Thursday’s initial discovery, prosecutors and railway police in Taoyuan were ordered to conduct an investigation. As the discovery of the remains were found in Taoyuan, local authorities will have jurisdiction over new investigations.

Taoyuan District Prosecutor Yu Hsiu-Tuan (俞秀端) said that officials in Hualien tried their best in 2021 to ensure that all victims were accounted for, reported UDN. Hualien District Prosecutors said it would share all relevant information for any ongoing investigation.

The Hualian derailment on April 2, 2021,killed 49 people , with at least 200 injured.