Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Haikui

Update: 09/01 8:30 p.m.

The CWB issued a sea warning for Typhoon Haikui at 8:30 p.m. The sea warning area includes the Bashi Channel, offshore areas of northeast Taiwan, and offshore areas of southeast Taiwan.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is planning to issue a sea warning for Typhoon Haikui on Friday evening (Sept. 1) and is predicting that Haikui will be the first typhoon to have its eye make landfall in Taiwan in four years.

Typhoon Haikui continues to intensify and has been upgraded to a moderate typhoon. Haikui's projected path has been revised to the south but the exact area where it will make landfall is still unknown.



CWB predicts that Typhoon Haikui will make landfall in southeast Taiwan on Sunday. (CWB image)

The CWB announced earlier in the day that it will issue a sea warning for Haikui at 8:30 p.m. and hold a press briefing at 8:40 p.m., reported ETtoday. The weather bureau predicted that the typhoon's periphery will affect Taiwan starting on Saturday (Sept. 2), and it will gradually pass over Taiwan on Sunday (Sept. 3).

The latest model shows that after the typhoon passes through Taiwan, it will enter an area with weak guiding airflow, which could result in it lingering in the southern part of the Taiwan Strait. The peripheral circulation of the typhoon may very likely affect Taiwan until Wednesday (Sept. 6).



JTWC predicts Haikui will make landfall on Taiwan's east coast on Sunday. (JTWC image)

The weather bureau stated that Haikui will definitely make landfall in Taiwan, but the exact landfall location is still uncertain. It will be the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in four years.

As for when the land warning will be issued, it is expected to be announced on Saturday morning.



JMA predicts Haikui will make a direct hit on Taiwan on Sunday. (JMA image)



Satellite image of Typhoon Haikui. (NOAA GIF)