UK semiconductor delegation to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United Kingdom government is sending a top scientific adviser with a delegation of businesses to open a British pavilion at SEMICON Taiwan for the first time, reports said Thursday (Aug. 31).

Julia Sutcliffe, Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department for Business and Trade, will arrive in Taiwan Sept. 5, per CNA. Her group will include representatives of 19 businesses related to technology, electronics, and semiconductors.

During her stay, Sutcliffe will also visit the Ministry of Digital Affairs, Academia Sinica, the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA), and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). She plans to continue discussions started in June during a trip to London by Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳), the report said.

Apart from attending SEMICON, the delegation will explore possibilities for cooperation in semiconductor research, investment, and trade. The trip follows the publication of a National Semiconductor Strategy by the British government in May.