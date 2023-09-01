Terry Gou hopes for Taiwan's three opposition candidates to meet privately

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Independent presidential candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) said Friday (Sept. 1) in Taipei he hopes to arrange a direct meeting with the two other major opposition candidates, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

Gou was speaking at a temple in Taipei’s Nangang District on Friday morning about public opinion and his campaign. Speaking about a potential meeting between the three opposition candidates, Gou said that they “will definitely find time soon.”

Gou said he has already made direct contact with Hou, the candidate representing the Kuomintang (KMT), and thanked Hou for agreeing to speak directly with him. Previously, Gou’s campaign reportedly leaned on the KMT to “drop Hou, and endorse Gou,” but Gou claimed that this was the result of a lack of communication, reported UDN.

Gou regretted that he was unable to sit down for dinner with Ko at an event held Aug. 29. Both candidates attended a banquet organized by a taxi driver’s union in Taipei, but Ko left the event early without speaking to Gou, reported UDN.

Speaking about his interactions with the other candidates, Gou said, “Now, everyone seems to be confused, but really, they should not be (confused) one bit.”

Gou explained that his efforts to understand public opinion are guiding his actions. He added that he is committed to providing Taiwanese with more choices than the average politician.