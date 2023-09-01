Alexa
US congressional delegation visiting Taiwan

Representatives Rob Wittman, Carlos Gimenez, and Jen Kiggans in Taiwan for 3-day visit

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/01 16:23
Visiting US delegation.

Visiting US delegation. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Thursday (Aug. 31) to meet with senior Taiwanese leaders.

Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, Representative Rob Wittman, is leading the three-person delegation. Other members of the delegation include Representative Carlos Gimenez and Representative Jen Kiggans, according to an American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) press release.

The delegation is visiting Taiwan from Aug. 31-Sept. 2 as part of a broader visit to the Indo-Pacific region. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) welcomed the delegation’s arrival on Thursday night, according to Presidential Office Spokesperson Lin Yu-chan (林聿禪).

The three met with Tsai at the Presidential Office on Friday (Sept. 1) morning, according to CNA. The U.S. delegation will also meet with other senior Taiwanese officials to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest.
US delegation
Rob Wittman
Carlos Gimenez
Jen Kiggans

