US congressional delegation visiting Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Thursday (Aug. 31) to meet with senior Taiwanese leaders.

Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, Representative Rob Wittman, is leading the three-person delegation. Other members of the delegation include Representative Carlos Gimenez and Representative Jen Kiggans, according to an American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) press release.

The delegation is visiting Taiwan from Aug. 31-Sept. 2 as part of a broader visit to the Indo-Pacific region. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) welcomed the delegation’s arrival on Thursday night, according to Presidential Office Spokesperson Lin Yu-chan (林聿禪).

The three met with Tsai at the Presidential Office on Friday (Sept. 1) morning, according to CNA. The U.S. delegation will also meet with other senior Taiwanese officials to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest.