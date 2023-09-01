Taipei mayor returns from Shanghai with hopes of promoting further dialogue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) concluded his three-day visit to Shanghai on a high, saying he hoped for more municipal exchanges with the Chinese megacity.

Chiang led a group to Shanghai, China, on Aug. 31 to participate in the 2023 Twin Cities Forum. Speaking in the lobby of Songshan Airport on his return, he was reported as saying he was thrilled to be a part of the Taipei-Shanghai forum and the trip had been fruitful.

He said aspects of Shanghai's municipal governance are worth emulating in Taipei. He also claimed to notice similarities and common challenges between the two cities, such as issues relating to an aging population.

Chiang said the Taipei-Shanghai forum has been taking place for several years, and he hoped this would continue and the cities could learn from each other. He added that he intends to build upon the foundation established in the past and the 45 memoranda of cooperation signed between the two cities.

Chiang said the Taipei-Shanghai forum was an important platform. He added that he wanted to encourage peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait.

Chiang’s decision to attend the trip was controversial. Taiwan Republic Office Director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) saw Chiang off at the airport and carried a banner warning the forum was an example of the Chinese Communist Party's "united front influence" tactics against Taiwan. This is intended to use groups and individuals to advance the party's interests.