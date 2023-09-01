Department of International Affairs established by Taiwan's Legislative Yuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan announced the opening of its new Department of International Affairs on Friday (Sept. 1).

Working in cooperation with the Executive Yuan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Legislative Yuan’s newest department will be tasked with facilitating diplomatic efforts between Taiwanese lawmakers and those representing other nations.

The President of the Legislative Yuan, You Si-kun (游錫堃) hosted a ceremony to inaugurate the new department in Taipei on Friday morning. The event was attended by former President of the Legislative Yuan, Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) and numerous sitting legislators, reported LTN.

Kevin C. F. Lin (林晨富), a former deputy director of the International Communications Department of MOFA, has been appointed as the inaugural director of the Department of International Affairs. Lin also served as the Director General of the Taipei Mission in Busan, South Korea from March 2021 to May 2023.



Director of the Department of International Affairs, Kevin C. F. Lin. (MOFA photo)

The Legislative Yuan passed amendments to the branch’s Organization Act in late May 2023, which included provisions for the creation of the department. A predecessor of the office was initially formed in February 2020 as the International Affairs Group, said You at Friday’s ceremony.

The office is tasked with the responsibility of coordinating international exchanges, overseeing Taiwan’s participation in international legislative efforts, groups, or activities, and in providing support for legislators engaging in international outreach.

In his remarks, You thanked the legislators for helping to promote Taiwan’s interests in the international arena. You indicated that, as Taiwan’s international engagement continues to grow, the new office will help to complement MOFA’s work, while providing more resources for lawmakers to assist in raising Taiwan’s profile across the globe.