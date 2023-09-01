10 Must-Visit Cities In the World (If You Live In Taiwan)

Living in Taiwan provides a unique launching pad for exploring the world. From vibrant metropolises to picturesque coastal towns, there are countless destinations to explore.

Today, we’ll unveil the top 10 must-visit cities around the globe, perfect for those starting their journey from Taiwan.

Why Travel from Taiwan?

Reason N1. Unique Perspectives

Taiwan is a treasure trove of culture, but venturing beyond its borders can offer fresh perspectives. Meeting people from diverse backgrounds and encountering various traditions can broaden your horizons in unimaginable ways.

Reason N2. Cultural Exploration

For the culture enthusiast, experiencing different societies can be exhilarating. Taiwan’s rich heritage will only be enhanced by exploring the heritage of other lands.

10 Must-Visit Cities in the World From Taiwan

1. New York City, USA

New York City is renowned for its iconic skyline, which features the Empire State Building and Top of the Rock observation decks, providing breathtaking panoramic views.

So if you’re traveling from Taiwan, do your homework – explore the Manhattan neighborhoods to know the neighborhoods of the city and get navigated better.

And this is crucial in the case of each of the cities on this list, not just NYC.

Explore the city, know some great things to do in the Big Apple, and enjoy your trip!

2. Tokyo, Japan

Perhaps one of the top destinations in the world we would advise you!!

The vibrant capital of Japan offers a fascinating blend of tradition and modernity. Explore ancient temples in the morning and indulge in futuristic technology by night.

3. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul boasts a dynamic food scene, a thriving K-pop culture, and historic palaces. It’s a city that effortlessly bridges the past and the present.

4. Sydney, Australia

Sydney’s iconic skyline, stunning beaches, and laid-back lifestyle make it a dream destination for many. Don’t miss the chance to climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge for panoramic views.

5. Chicago, USA

Every year over 20 mln people visit Chicago (another huge business hub in the US) every year.

If you’re an art-lover, you can enjoy world-class museums and award-winning food and drink to a thriving live music scene in this dream city in the USA.

However, with lots of tourists in the city do the planning in advance to avoid unpleasant situations. For example, renting even sublets in Chicago is not that easy so you should do it months before visiting the city to avoid overbudgeting.

6. Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona’s unique architecture, beautiful beaches, and lively street life create a captivating atmosphere.

Often referred to as the “Paris of Spain,” it offers a vibrant cultural scene, historical archives, museums, and remarkable Modernist and Art Nouveau architecture.

Nestled between mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, Barcelona enjoys a mild climate. Its historic Gothic Quarter showcases medieval buildings and government structures, while the Ramblas promenade and the works of renowned architect Antoni Gaudí, like the Sagrada Familia, are prominent attractions.

7. Bangkok, Thailand

is a bustling metropolis known for its vibrant street life, ornate temples, and vibrant markets. It seamlessly blends tradition and modernity, with temples like Wat Pho and the Grand Palace coexisting alongside towering skyscrapers. The street food culture is legendary, offering an array of flavors and dishes.

The city’s canals, called “klongs,” add a unique charm, and a boat ride along the Chao Phraya River is a must for exploring the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

8. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, situated at the southern tip of Africa, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty. Table Mountain, a flat-topped peak, dominates the city’s skyline and offers breathtaking views. The city’s diverse culture is reflected in its cuisine and neighborhoods like Bo-Kaap with its colorful houses. Cape Town is also a gateway to exploring the Western Cape’s wineries, lush landscapes, and pristine beaches.

9. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, often called the “City of a Hundred Spires,” is famed for its fairy-tale-like architecture. The historic Old Town Square, Charles Bridge, and Prague Castle are iconic landmarks. This city on the Vltava River is steeped in history and is known for its vibrant arts and culture scene. Visitors can explore centuries-old streets, savor Czech cuisine, and enjoy the city’s lively atmosphere.

10. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro is a city of unparalleled natural beauty, with its stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue atop Corcovado Mountain. The city is famous for its Carnival celebrations, samba music, and vibrant street life. Copacabana and Ipanema beaches are world-famous, offering a blend of relaxation and energy. Rio’s unique culture and natural wonders make it a top global destination.

Planning Your Trip from Taiwan

Visa Requirements

Before jetting off, be sure to check the visa requirements for each destination. Some countries offer visa-free entry for Taiwanese citizens, while others may require advance planning.

Budgeting Tips

Traveling can be expensive, so create a budget to manage your expenses. Look for affordable accommodations and consider using public transportation to save money.

Language Considerations

While English can be handy in many places, learning a few basic phrases in the local language can go a long way in enhancing your travel experience.

Local Customs

Respect local customs and traditions. Learning about local etiquette and customs will help you navigate each city with ease.

Cuisine Delights

Sample the local cuisine. Food is a gateway to culture, so don’t miss the chance to savour traditional dishes.

Festivals and Events

Check the local calendar for festivals and events. Participating in these celebrations can provide a deeper understanding of the culture.

Conclusion

Traveling from Taiwan opens up a world of possibilities. These 10 cities offer a diverse range of experiences, from ancient history to modern innovation.

So pack your bags, get your passport ready, and embark on a journey that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime.