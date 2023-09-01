Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2023/09/01 13:05
Indigenous people from across the country march in favor of the demarcation of Indigenous lands, and against a law before the Supreme Court that inclu...
A juvenile looks out from behind a guarded area of the Virgilio Guerrero detention center after inmates were evacuated to a patio due to a fire at the...
People light candles in front of portraits of people who were detained and disappeared during Gen. Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 dictatorship, and whic...
Motorcycle riders hold a caravan to protest the increase in gas prices in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
An avocado vender works in a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Idalia in Havana, Cuba, early Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinos...
Adrian Dargelos, vocalist of Argentine rock band Babasonicos, sings during the first show of their Babasonicos Tour 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesd...
James Rodriguez of Brazil's Sao Paulo takes his shot, and misses during the penalty shootout of a Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal, second leg soccer ma...
Relatives of Fernando Alvarez Castillo who was detained and disappeared during the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, embrace after receiving Fern...
Youths play a pick-up game of basketball in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A man walks on Marquez beach where garbage dumped illegally by trash trucks covers the banks of the Chillon River, below, and the Pacific Ocean, top, ...

Indigenous people from across the country march in favor of the demarcation of Indigenous lands, and against a law before the Supreme Court that inclu...

A juvenile looks out from behind a guarded area of the Virgilio Guerrero detention center after inmates were evacuated to a patio due to a fire at the...

People light candles in front of portraits of people who were detained and disappeared during Gen. Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 dictatorship, and whic...

Motorcycle riders hold a caravan to protest the increase in gas prices in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

An avocado vender works in a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Idalia in Havana, Cuba, early Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinos...

Adrian Dargelos, vocalist of Argentine rock band Babasonicos, sings during the first show of their Babasonicos Tour 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesd...

James Rodriguez of Brazil's Sao Paulo takes his shot, and misses during the penalty shootout of a Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal, second leg soccer ma...

Relatives of Fernando Alvarez Castillo who was detained and disappeared during the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, embrace after receiving Fern...

Youths play a pick-up game of basketball in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A man walks on Marquez beach where garbage dumped illegally by trash trucks covers the banks of the Chillon River, below, and the Pacific Ocean, top, ...

Aug 24 – Aug 31, 2023

Indigenous people in Brazil march in favor of the demarcation of Indigenous lands. In Ecuador, juveniles look out from behind a guarded area of the Virgilio Guerrero detention center after inmates were evacuated to a patio due to a fire at the center. In Montevideo, Uruguay, Adrian Dargelos, vocalist of the Argentine rock band Babasonicos, is mobbed by fans as he sings during the first show of their Babasonicos Tour 2023. And in Chile, the Supreme Court awards degrees to eight law students who were disappeared and executed during Pinochet’s regime. He handed their diplomas to their living relatives.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com