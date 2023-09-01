Captiva Verde Wellness Closes Previously Announced Acquisition and Private Placement

Acquisition expands Captiva's health and wellness platform

Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) -(CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPVIF) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on August 2, 2023 of its intention to close, the Company closed (i) its acquisition (the "") of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Sonny Sports Enterprises, Inc. (the "") and (ii) its previously announced non-brokered private (the "" together with the Acquisition, the "") of units of the Company (the "") on August 31, 2023 (the "").The Company entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with the Club's parent company and associated shareholders reflecting the terms of the binding letter agreement previously disclosed on August 2, 2023. As previously disclosed the Club is known as the Miami Padel Club of the Pro Padel League.On the Closing Date, as consideration for the Acquisition, the Company issued and paid to the shareholders of the Club (the "")an aggregate of: (i) 60,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the ""), each at deemed issue price of $0.032; and (ii) US$1,500,000 cash.The Consideration Shares were issued pursuant to Section 2.16 of National Instrument 45-106("") and are accordingly not subject to any resale restrictions under applicable Canadian securities laws. Following completion of the Transactions, the former shareholders of the Club will hold approximately 17% of the Company common shares on a non-dilutive basis. Accordingly, the Acquisition is not expected to constitute a "Fundamental Change" or "Change of Business" under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "").A CSE Form 9 —(a "") with respect to the Acquisition was posted on August 25, 2023 and a final Form 9 was posted on the Closing Date.Detailed information about the Pro Padel League can be found at: https://propadelleague.com In connection with the closing of the Acquisition:On the Closing Date, the Company issued to the subscribers under the Private Placement (the "") an aggregate of up to 90,000,000 Units, at $0.032 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a ""); and one common share purchase warrant (a ""). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company (a "") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the Closing Date.All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period ending on the date which is four months and one day following the issue date in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes and as a reserve for possible future acquisitions, including the Acquisition.A Form 9 with respect to the Private Placement was posted on August 25, 2023 and a final Form 9 was posted on the Closing Date.No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transactions. The Acquisition of the Club is an arm's length transaction.The Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ciachurski, and the Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Balic, subscribed for an aggregate 15,000,000 Units of the Company under the Private Placement, representing approximately 10% of the total Common Shares to be issued upon closing of the Transactions. The participation by such insiders in the Private Placement is considered a "related-party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (""). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the participation of the insiders was not settled until shortly before closing.This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.On Behalf of the Board of DirectorsJeffrey CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorCell: (949) 903-5906Email: westernwind@shaw.ca

