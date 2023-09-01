Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/01 12:05
The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. August...

A supermoon rises over a headstone at a cemetery in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose with the second full moon of t...

Members of Malaysian school-based government youth organization KRS hold their national flags during the National Day parade in Putrajaya, Malaysia, T...

People walk on the beach to surf at the Yotsukura beach, about 30 kilometers (about 18 miles) south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, dama...

Thousands of South Korean protesters shout slogans during a rally to demand the stop of the Japan's release of treated radioactive water into the sea ...

South Korea's K21 infantry fighting vehicle sails to shores in a smoke during the combined wet gap crossing military drill between South Korea and the...

Members of the fishing community make their way through a beach filled with plastic waste to offer coconuts to the ocean to celebrate Narli Pournima, ...

Ethnic Chinese people throw imitation money known as 'hell money' to be burned as offerings, during the Hungry Ghost Festival in Medan, North Sumatra,...

Ethnic Chinese throw paper offerings during burning of a giant paper statue of the Chinese deity "Da Shi Ye" or "Guardian God of Ghosts" during the Ch...

A supermoon rises over Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose with the second full moon of th...

Aug. 25-31, 2023

The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and over a headstone at a cemetery in Sydney, Australia. Members of Malaysian school-based government youth organization KRS hold their national flags during the National Day parade in Putrajaya, Malaysia and thousands of South Korean protesters shout slogans during a rally to demand the stop of the Japan’s release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

