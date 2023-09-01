Ukraine updates: Kyiv tells counteroffensive critics to 'shut up'

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, issued a sharp rebuke of Western critics who have voiced doubts over Kyiv's counteroffensive strategy.

"I would recommend all critics to shut up, come to Ukraine and try to liberate one square centimeter by themselves," Kuleba told reporters during talks with EU foreign ministers in Spain on Thursday.

In recent days, Western officials have criticized the slow pace of Ukraine's advance against Russian positions, questioning the strategy behind the pace.

Ukraine has defended the speed, saying the slow moves are deliberate to disrupt Russian defenses in occupied territories.

Here are more headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 1:

Russia takes out 'unidentified object' in Pskov region

Air defense systems brought down an object that was flying in the western Russian region of Pskov, local officials said on Friday.

Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said defense units "neutralized an unidentified object" overnight.

Russian state media posted a grainy video that appeared to show shots being fired in the air.

Vedernikov said there was no damage on the ground. The report could not be independently verified.

Earlier this week, a suspected Ukrainian drone attack in the same region hit and damaged Russian military transport aircraft.

Ukraine used cardboard drones in military airport attack — reports

Ukrainian forces used 16 drones made of cardboard to launch an attack on the military section of a Russian airport, Ukrainian media reported.

The attack took place on Saturday night in the Russian border region of Kursk.

The cardboard drones, which are more difficult for air defense radars to locate, were used in the attack, sources within Ukraine's SBU intelligence service told local media.

Several Russian fighter planes and air defense systems were reportedly damaged in the attack.

Ukrainian forces reportedly acquired Australian-made lightweight drones in the spring. The devices are constructed with cardboard and rubber bands.

US charges Russian-German man over smuggling military tech

Authorities in the United States charged a 33-year-old man on Thursday with trying to export electronics to Russia for military use.

The man, a Russian-German national, was arrested in Cyprus last Saturday.

The US Justice Department said the suspect violated export controls by trying to obtain US-made microelectronics for a Russian company. The firm provides "critical electronics components" for the Russian military, according to US officials.

The man used a cover company in Cyprus, telling US companies that the tech would only be used in authorized countries.

He sought to purchase microcontrollers with integrated circuits that are illegal to export to Russia.

The man could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

