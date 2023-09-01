AP Week in Pictures: North America

People jump in the water as they gather for a weekly early morning swim meet-up at Montrose Harbor along the shore of Lake Michigan, Friday, Aug. 25, ... People jump in the water as they gather for a weekly early morning swim meet-up at Montrose Harbor along the shore of Lake Michigan, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. The event began during the pandemic with a small group of friends who first gathered for an early morning swim and then started meeting weekly. The meet-up now draws a large crowd of swimmers every Friday. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)