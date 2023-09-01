Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/09/01 08:08
El Segundo, Calif.'s Louis Lappe, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo walk-off home run off Curacao's Jay-Dlynn Wiel during the six...
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday...
Covenant School parent Mary Joyce, whose daughter was friends with shooting victim Hallie Scruggs, 9, is overcome with emotion as she speaks outside t...
Residents react as they talk to law enforcement personnel about recovering their vehicles outside the scene of a mass shooting at Cook's Corner, Thurs...
Parishioners pray during a service at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, for the victims of a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP ...
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., looks up at his memorial in Washington, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, 60 years after the March on Wash...
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with organizers of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington in the Roosevelt Room of ...
The Washington Monument is seen in the background after speakers concluded during the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memor...
Zeke Pierce rides his paddle board down the middle of a flooded Bayshore Blvd in downtown in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, as Hurricane Idali...
In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, the remains of a destroyed home built atop a platform on piles are seen in Keaton Beach, Fl...
Pickup trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Re...
People jump in the water as they gather for a weekly early morning swim meet-up at Montrose Harbor along the shore of Lake Michigan, Friday, Aug. 25, ...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Austin Trammell is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Devon Key during the second half of a preseason NFL football game S...
Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in ...
In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, a road cuts through a flooded area south of Perry, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane...
People walk along the waterfront near Crissy Field as the sun sets behind Fort Point and the Golden Gate Bridge, in San Francisco on Wednesday, Aug. 3...
People hold candles as they join in a prayer vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., for the victims of Wednesday's ...
Jewell Baggett finds a lit green light amidst the debris strewn across the yard where her mother's home had stood, as she searches for anything salvag...
A rare blue supermoon rises over Lake Michigan as spectators watch from Chicago's 31st Street beach Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Ar...

Aug. 25 - Aug. 31, 2023

Players on the El Segundo, California, team celebrate after winning the Little League World Series Championship in Pennsylvania, civil rights activists commemorate the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington, Hurricane Idalia strikes northern Florida, and mourners react to mass shootings in Florida and California.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York curated the selection.

