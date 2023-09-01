Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug. 24 - Aug. 31, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/09/01 07:07
Residents wade through a street flooded by rains brought on by Hurricane Idalia, in Batabano, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Israelis gather for the 34th consecutive week to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial syst...
A man watches from the upper deck of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the moon rises in the distance, Wedn...
People react during the annual tomato fight fiesta called" Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo...
Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother's home had stood, as she searches for anything salvageable in Horseshoe Bea...
Covered bodies are seen on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo)
Indigenous people from across the country march in favor of the demarcation of Indigenous lands, and against a law before the Supreme Court that inclu...
An aerial view of the Backyard Fun Zone in in Kent County, Mich. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, after at least four tornadoes touched down in Michigan. (Jo...
Icelandic horses play at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A young girl takes part in the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival, which is traditional known as Children's Day, in London, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023....
A farmer works on fields in Neu Anspach near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A Kashmiri fisherman casts his net into the waters of the Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (A...
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/R...
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/...
Hiyam Abu Oun mourns her son, Ezzedin Kanan, 20, who succumbed to his wounds sustained during an Israeli army operation last month, during his funeral...
Youths play a pick-up game of basketball in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya celebrates as she wins the gold medal with bronze medalist Beatrice Chebet, of Kenya, in the Women's 5000-meters final during...
Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in ...
A girl performs rituals in front of her brother during Raksha Bandhan festival in Prayagraj, India, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Rakhis, or sacred threads...

Aug. 24 - Aug. 31

From an apartment building fire in South Africa to anti-government protests in Israel to carnival celebrations in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

