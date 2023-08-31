Champions League: Bayern Munich draw Manchester United

Bayern Munich drew Manchester United in their Champions League group on Thursday as the 1999 finalists meet off in another classic encounter.

Joining Bayern and Manchester United in Group A will be FC Copenhagen and Galatasary.

Bayern Munich's clash with Manchester United will arguably be the most anticipated of the entire group stage, with the two clubs winning nine European Cups between them.

Their most memorable match saw the English club winning the trophy with two goals in the final two minutes of the final 24 years ago.

Dortmund in 'Group of Death'

Elsewhere, Real Madrid will face off against Italian champions Napoli in Group C as the Spanish outfit seek a record-extending 15th title in Europe's premier competition. Joining the two clubs will be Sporting Braga and Union Berlin, making their first appearance in the Champions League.

The UEFA event took place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and saw Borussia Dortmund get a nightmare draw, as they will face off against Paris St. German, 7-times winners AC Milan, and Newcastle United, making their first appearance in the tournament in 20 years.

RB Leipzig get Manchester City

Last yeat's Champions League winners Manchester City were drawn in a group that also contained RB Leipzig, Young Boys of Bern and Red Star Belgrade, who won the European Cup in 1991.

Klose honored

After the draw took place, there was a prize ceremony, where Miroslav Klose was awarded with the UEFA President's Award to recognize the fair play he demonstrated throughout his career, including the then Lazio striker admitting to handling the ball as it went past Napoli goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis, but the striker informed the referee and the initial decision to award a goal was reversed.

The career of the former Germany forward was hailed by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as "not only a testament to determination and skill but also sportsmanship that transcends the borders of professionalism and the sport itself."

