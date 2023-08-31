Alexa
Taiwan says all its citizens in Haiti safe following spike in violence

Gang wars displace 200,000 people as humanitarian crisis grips country

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/31 19:39
A protester walks past a fire set by demonstrators protesting insecurity in Haiti, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry said all Taiwanese citizens in Haiti are safe and accounted for after the U.S. government urged all of its citizens in the Taiwan-allied country to leave as soon as possible amid escalating gang violence.

In a statement provided to Taiwan News on Thursday (Aug. 31) a foreign ministry spokesperson said there were around 20 Taiwanese nationals in Haiti, and all are safe. The foreign ministry said Taiwan’s embassy in Haiti is operating normally and it is maintaining close contact with Taiwanese in the country, which it said had long been in a state of deteriorating law and order.

The government’s travel information for Haiti has cautioned citizens against visiting the country since at least March, when it was also recommended that Taiwanese leave the country as soon as possible. Travel information is available on the foreign ministry’s consular affairs website.

Responding to the U.S. decision to urge all its citizens to leave the country immediately on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said the country’s capital Port-au-Prince, where the U.S. embassy is located, and surrounding areas, had been repeatedly harassed by gang members. The statement said violent incidents were continuing, and people had been forced to leave their homes.

Reuters reported the escalating gang war in Haiti has caused a humanitarian crisis that has displaced around 200,000 people nationwide, and left nearly half of Haiti’s population – some 5.2 million people – requiring humanitarian assistance. The gang violence comes after Haiti was hit with an earthquake in June killing four, just three days after severe flooding killed up to 51 people and forced thousands from their homes.

Haiti is one of Taiwan’s 13 official diplomatic allies, having maintained formal relations since 1956.
