Pascal Gross is in line to make his Germany debut at 32. Leon Goretzka has been dropped

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross could make his debut for the German national team at the age of 32 after being named to the squad for upcoming friendlies against Japan and France.

Germany coach Hansi Flick is under pressure with his team winless in its last four friendlies ahead of hosting next year's European Championship. Gross is a surprise selection who last represented Germany in an under-20 game 12 years ago.

Flick has recalled six players, including Bayern forward Serge Gnabry, Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Süle and Brentford forward Kevin Schade. But Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been dropped.

Others missing out include West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer and Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Germany hosts Japan in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9, less than a year after the Japanese beat the Germans at the World Cup to set the stage for another early exit. Germany will then take on World Cup runner-up France in Dortmund three days later.

