10 Places on Earth You Are Not Allowed to Visit 

There are places on Earth you are not allowed to visit, but it’s chilling to collect valuable knowledge about the forbidden tourist spots. These unusual places are restricted to visit for various reasons such as being too dangerous, protected, or mysterious. The interesting stories around the prohibited destination also make them more fascinating to imagine.

We have compiled a breathtaking list of top places on Earth you are not allowed to visit but they are worth considering to explore.

The Red Zone, France

The Red Zone is located in the northeast of France and is one of the noncontiguous places on Earth you are not allowed to visit. It’s a 42,000-acre territory that used to be a war zone in WWI (World War 1). The farmland had been contaminated because of contained a million rounds of artillery shells. The surrounding trees are badly smashed including the towns that made the region nothing more than a causality of war.

Fort Knox, Kentucky

Fort Knox is located 48 km southwest of Louisville which is also considered as the “gold fortress”. The Fort is included in the most protected region of the USA and is extended to around 109,000 acres. The secret of the peculiarity of the building lies in the fact that the US government uses it to save gold. Fort Knox contains around 4,582 metric tons of gold which is worth $175 billion.

North Sentinel Island

North Sentinel Island is located in the Bay of Bengal and arrived under the Indian administration. It’s hard to imagine but the truth is there are still some uncontacted places in the world and North Sentinel Island is one of them. As the indigenous people of the islands are hostile to foreigners and don’t let anyone enter that makes the region, a place on Earth you are not allowed to visit.

Sentinels people cleared their stance of no contact by killing a US missionary in 2018 who tried to enter the land.

Chapel of the Ark of the Covenant Ethiopia

The Ark of the Covenant has great religious importance, it has artifacts and legendary objects that are sacred such as stone tablets containing the Ten Commandments. In the era of the Babylonian Empire conquest, the Ark disappeared. However, St. Mary of Zion Cathedral in Aksum claimed to carry the Ark that is only accessed by one monk, the guardian of the artifact.

Some say that Aksum only has the replica of the Ark, not the original one but still the destination qualified our list of unreal places on earth you are not allowed to visit.

Snake Island

Around 40km from the coast of Brazil, a dangerous place exists that is not allowed to visit because of the high density of snakes lurking across the island, Snake Island. The venomous snakes such as golden lance head, and pit viper are present in such a high number, that you will find them in every 1 square foot.

Both of the snakes have a notorious history of causing numerous human deaths both in South and North America.

Mirny Diamond Mine

Mirny Diamond Mine is the second-largest man-made hole in the world after the Kola Superdeep Borehole. The excavation was started to extract diamonds from the Siberian region in 1955 during Joseph Stalin’s government in the Soviet Union. The mine is not operating now but some illegal excavation is still going on.

The land hole is so deep; it changes the flow of the air that making it difficult to maintain a certain height for helicopters when passing over the mine.

Tomb of Qin Shi Huang

The Tomb of Qin Shi Huang is around two millennia old sculpture of terra cotta soldiers that is located deep in central China. The place was accidentally discovered by a local farmer back in 1974 in the quest to access the groundwater through wells. The Chinese authorities took the control of area into their hands and after around four decades nobody was allowed to visit the place.

Svalbard Global Seed Vault

Svalbard Global Seed Vault contains the genetic treasure of the thousands of duplicate seeds of different crops and more than 4,000 plant species. It is constructed somewhere in middle of the Norway deep inside the mountains on the Island of Svalbard. The purpose of the vault is to become a source of seeds to the nations that are either destroyed by global warming or nuclear war.

The facility was built to withstand disasters so as to refurbish the land again. The Norwegian government spent roughly $12.7 million to help safeguard the seeds.

Bohemian Grove

Bohemian Grove is a secret campground that is established every July in Monte Rio, California where plenty of rich people hold their private meetings. You can only visit the place when members invite you to join the Bohemian club, its initiation fee is also ridiculously high, $25,000. The Bohemian Grove consists of around 2,500 members including people like George W. Bush, Ford, Clint Eastwood, Bing Crosby, and Merv Griffin.

Surtsey

Surtsey is a newly discovered volcanic island that is located in the southern region of Iceland. The island erupted on the surface of the Atlantic Ocean back in 1963 when columns of ashes covered the horizons for days. The island is included in our list of places on Earth you are not allowed to visit because it is dedicated to understanding how animals and plants grow in far lands and accessible for scientists only.