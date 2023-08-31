Contrast Media Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2032

Contrast Media Market Upcoming Trends & Business Opportunities

The Global Contrast Media Market Was Valued at USD 4.9 billion In 2022 and Is Expected To Reach USD 6.9 billion by 2032, This Market Is Estimated To Register a CAGR Of 3.5%.

The Contrast Media Market report provides a detailed analysis of current market trends to assess how these may impact the growth of the market. Additionally, the Contrast Media Market encompasses an in-depth analysis of the global and regional markets along with a country-level market size breakdown to identify opportunities, and challenges and better understand the market posture.

Top Contrast Media Market Segments

Based on Type

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

Barium-based Contrast Media

Other Types

Based on Modality

X-ray/ CT Scan

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Based on Application

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Nephrological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Other Applications

Based on Route of Administration

Oral

Rectal

Intravascular

Other Route of Administration

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinic & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End-Users

Top Contrast Media Market Companies

Bayer AG

Medtronic plc.

GE Healthcare LLC

Guerbet

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Bracco Diagnostic, Inc.

Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Trivitron Healthcare

CMC Contrast AB

IMAX Diagnostic Imaging

Other Key Players

Contrast Media Market Regional Analysis

-North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

-South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

-Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

-Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

