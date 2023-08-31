School with 2 students on Taiwan's Penghu faces closure

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A primary school on Taiwan's outlying island of Penghu with only two students is offering new students three free meals per day and five return flights to Taiwan’s main island per year, but is still struggling to recruit new pupils.

Hujing Elementary School Principal Liu I-fen (劉怡芬) told UDN the free meal and flight program was funded by the school’s alumni who are working hard to keep the school open. Liu said that although some had enquired about the program, no new students had signed up in the three months it had been on offer.

Liu said the elementary school was established in 1946, and as long as there are still students enrolled, it will not shut down. The school's two students are both in grade six.

The school is on Penghu’s Hujing Island, which has a population of 200 mostly elderly residents. Liu said it is difficult to find employment on the island, and many young families choose to move to Taiwan’s main island because of this.



Hujing elementary's Facebook page, advertising the offer for new students.

Penghu County education department head Lin Chang-an (林長安) said that closing or merging schools on outlying islands due to low enrollment is generally avoided because of the impact this has on communities. Lin said that if Hujing school eventually finds itself with no students, teaching will cease, but maintenance on the property will continue so classes can resume at any time they are needed.

The school’s five teachers will maintain a high-quality learning environment for the students regardless of enrollment, Liu said. “The teachers work hard, and do a lot,” he said.

Low student numbers on Taiwan’s outlying islands are a symptom of Taiwan’s aging population. According to the National Development Council, more than 14% of people in Taiwan were over 65 in 2018, and this number is on track to exceed 20% by 2025, which would make Taiwan a “super aged society.”