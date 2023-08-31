Taiwan's Tainan to ban single-use plastic cups from October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Drink shops around Tainan will be banned from providing single-use plastic cups starting Oct. 1, the city’s Environmental Protection Bureau said on Wednesday (Aug. 30).

The bureau said in a press release that it notified about 7,000 drink shops about the new regulations and sent personnel to 48 night markets and 115 markets to inform them about the new policy, according to CNA. It added the move should lead to a reduction of about 160 million plastic cups annually.

Drink sellers in Tainan were advised to switch to paper cups or cups made from plant fibers, such as sugar cane, straw, or unhusked rice. The bureau also said shops could implement recyclable cup rental services, in addition to encouraging consumers to bring their own reusable cups.

Tainan’s Environmental Protection Bureau added that many stores in the city had already replaced their single-use plastic cups with paper cups. Those breaking the new policy will be fined between NT$1,200 (US$37.65) and NT$6,000, in accordance with the Waste Disposal Act.

The move by Tainan follows similar bans on single-use plastic cups in Taipei and New Taipei.