Tairroir, JL Studio receive 3 stars in Michelin Guide Taiwan 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tairroir and JL Studio were upgraded to three stars in the Michelin Guide Taiwan 2023, with the former being the first Taiwanese-style restaurant in history to achieve three stars.

In a press release issued on Wednesday (Aug. 31), the selections for the Michelin Guide for 2023 were announced. The latest guide comprises 321 eateries, including 148 in Taipei, 64 in Taichung, 56 in Tainan, and 53 in Kaohsiung.

Of these restaurants, 44 garnered one, two, or three Michelin stars, a rise from 38 establishments last year. In addition, six restaurants, including two new eateries, were also awarded the Michelin Green Star for sustainable practices.



Dish served at JL Studio. (JL Studio photo)

For the first time since the guide started reviewing Taiwan in 2018, two restaurants were awarded three stars —Tairroir and JL Studio. Tairror, which is based in Taipei, features Taiwanese contemporary cuisine, while Taichung's JL Studio showcases Singaporean dishes.

This marks the first time that restaurants anywhere in the world focused on Taiwanese and Singaporean cuisine have received three Michelin stars, the highest possible score in the guide. The two now join Le Palais in an elite club of three establishments with three stars.



Dishes featured at Molino de Urdaniz , and Mudan. ( Molino de Urdaniz/Mudan photos)

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, was cited as saying that despite challenges over the past year, Taiwan's restaurant industry is "again flourishing" with many new restaurants and upgrades to existing establishments.

"Our 2023 restaurant selection bears witness to this massive progress, and the historical and exceptional results it includes, such as the new award of Three MICHELIN Stars to restaurants Tairroir and JL Studio, are remarkable and obvious proof of this," said Poullennec.

In Taipei, two restaurants were upgraded to two Michelin stars, while five received their first one star. The two star winners are Molino de Urdaniz and Mudan.



La Maison de Win delicacy. (La Maison de Win photo)

La Maison de Win is Taichung's latest one-star recipient, joining Fleur de Sel, Forchetta, Oretachi No Nikuya, and Sur-. Kaohsiung saw Liberte promoted to two stars, while Haili was awarded one Michelin star.

Tainan has three restaurants included in the Michelin Guide selection, bringing the total of selected establishments in the city to 20. The two green star winners are Hosu in Taipei, and Thomas Chien in Kaohsiung.



Cuisine featured at Hosu. (Hosu photo)