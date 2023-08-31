Taiwan intelligence agency orders armored car for next president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Security Bureau (NSB) is budgeting NT$27 million (US$846,000) to buy one armored car for the next president, reports said Thursday (Aug. 31).

The item was included in a budget request filed by the intelligence agency with the Legislative Yuan, the Liberty Times reported. The document listed a total of NT$56.2 million, which also included the price for nine cars used for the protection of the president and vice president.

President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) was the first Taiwan head of state to order an armored vehicle, a Cadillac and a Chevrolet van, in 1995. His successors bought similar cars, while President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was ferried around town in a BMW 760.

The NSB was reportedly planning to buy an Audi A8 L Security, the same type of car used by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), for her successor. The car can withstand an attack from M16 rifles, 7.62 ammunition, and grenades, the report said.

The Jan. 13, 2024 presidential election has seen four major candidates declaring their intention to run.



Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been leading in the opinion polls, followed by Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘). The winner and their running mate will be sworn in on May 20, 2024.