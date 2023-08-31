Dive into iShopChangi Tax AbsorbMania: Present Your Receipts & Reclaim Your Taxes in Singapore

Shop without Tax, Flying or Not.

Pop-Up Store Dates and Venues (10am to 9pm)

Date

Venue

30 August - 3 September

Wisma Atria (outdoor)

25 September - 29 September

Guoco Tower

18 October - 22 October

Star Vista

8 November - 12 November

Wisma Atria (outdoor)



The Great Whirlpool Game

Candy Floss Delight

Beauty Buffet

1 x Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex 75ml



1 x Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex 7ml



1 x Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme 5ml



1 x Micro Essence Treatment Lotion 15ml



1 x Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam 30ml



1 x Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara



1 x Pure Envy Lip Balm



1 x Cream & Tan Cosmetic Bag



Style Edit

Tech & Gadgets

Drinkers Party

$50 and Under Hotshots

Travel Favourites

BEAUTY BUFFET:

STYLE EDIT:

TECH & GADGETS:

DRINKERS’ PARTY:

TRAVEL FAVOURITES:

THE GREAT WHIRLPOOL GAME:

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 August 2023 - Put your shopping shoes on and step into a world of excitement, where shopping becomes a skilful Great Whirlpool game with a chance to win captivating prizes totalling up to S$30,000. Indulge in your shopping spree, where a receipt entitles you to redeem a once-off exclusive iShopChangi tax redemption worth up to S$30*. From luxury beauty products to the latest tech releases, iShopChangi brings forth the ultimate shopping experience, the Tax AbsorbMania . Showcasing a series of pop-up stores throughout Singapore, running for five-days each, experience GST-absorbed shopping and event-exclusive deals of more than 60% in savings from favourite brands such as Estée Lauder, Chloé, Apple and more. Both travellers and non-travellers, can wave goodbye to those tax woes and prepare for a shopping spree, sans the guilt!Making the most of Tax AbsorbMania at iShopChangi’s pop-up store and reducing the cost of your online purchases with the delight of tax redemption is a breeze. Simply present any locally-issued receipt(s) with the Goods & Services Tax (GST) value when you visit any of the pop-up stores physically. If you're new, ensure you register for an account with iShopChangi. Once done, you'll receive a special iShopChangi promotion code on-site (based on your receipt spend) that will allow you to immediately offset your online purchases by up to S$30*. Remember, a visit to the physical store is a must to secure your tax redemption promo codes!All geared up for some game-time thrill? Have a go at The Great Whirlpool Game and receive one of many prizes, which total up to a whopping S$30,000 - crowned by the ultimate grand prize - iPhone 14 128GB (worth more than S$1,000). There are also prizes from notable brands - Mt.Sapola, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, MAC Cosmetics, along with Changi Pay and iShopChangi vouchers, up for grabs, every catch promises a dash of delight.End off your shopping spree with an added touch of delight by treating yourself to a delectable candy floss creation. With a vibrant candy floss machine at your service, craft custom-designed candy flosses. Simply select your desired candy floss design, insert the candy floss stick, and within a mere 60 seconds, you'll be able to enjoy your uniquely crafted candy floss.Revel in the in-store Shopping Fiesta and immerse yourself in an exclusive showcase of iShopChangi's top-tier offerings. Experience firsthand the culmination of top-notch quality of products from well-known brands and unrivalled savings as prices are lowered for a limited period.Ready to jump on the opportunity to explore bestsellers in-store, where event-exclusive savings await you? Peruse the remarkable range, make your selection, and enhance your experience by scanning the in-store product QR codes. Cart out online using the specially provided promo codes and unlock even more substantial savings reserved solely during each exclusive five-day event.Indulge in the ultimate beauty banquet and discover a diverse range of beauty products and beloved Beauty Sets from both local and international brands. Grab special bundles and deals to maximise your savings while enjoying attractive gift-with-purchase offers!Dive into luxurious offerings such as the IDS Skincare Summer Refresh Revival Set at a tantalising S$124, 13% off its original price and the Clinique Blockbuster Set, a steal at just S$127, 64% off its original price. And don't forget to empower yourself with the Estée Lauder Blockbuster Set for a mere S$252, slashed down by 50% from its original price.To give you a flavour of how exciting these in-store beauty bundles are, the Estée Lauder Blockbuster Set, for instance, contains the following:Elegance finds its match in iShopChangi’s curated fashion collection that offers a seamless blend of stylish handbags and home fragrances. Treasure the Gnome & Bow Gulliver Zip Coin Pouch Card Holder, now at S$102, down by 20%, and the radiant collections from Chow Tai Fook such as the 999 Pure Gold Alphabet Charms and 999 Pure Gold Pendant - Otter R33083 (a Singapore exclusive), offering a sweet 5% off with a minimum spend of S$399. Also, enhance your home living with top picks like the Mt. Sapola Aroma Nebuliser, Home Scent Rose Geranium 200ml Duo Set, and Home Scent Lemongrass 450ml Duo Set, all going at slashed prices.Calling all tech trailblazers! Unlock phenomenal savings with discounts of up to 60% on a range of technology assortment - encompassing everything from mobile and smart devices to computers, peripherals, cameras, and drones — all available at competitive prices.Elevate your audio game with the dazzling Samsung Galaxy Buds2, priced at S$95, a massive 52% off its original price. Take it a step further and blast your favourite tunes through the Nakamichi Soundbox Lite for just S$63.89 after shaking off 35% from the usual price. Take ultra-clear pictures in any situation as you treat yourself to a new mobile phone experience with the OPPO Reno10 Pro+, going at S$1063.89 after a 7% discount. Unveil your inner radiance like never before with Ya-Man Photo Plus Prestige S, which you can take home for just S$772.15 after a 41% discount.Celebrate with a toast to a captivating selection of Wines & Spirits , offering an extensive range that includes premium bestsellers, limited-edition picks, and everyday favourites. Discover competitive prices that cater to every palate.Savour the aged perfection of Yamazaki 18 Years Japanese Whisky , down 8% at S$2,650, or toast to the good times with The Choya Royal Honey 700ml , set to retail at only S$40.75 after a 25% discount.Discover an exclusive trove of adored must-haves from beauty, wellness to tech bundles, each flaunting a price of S$50 or less. Shake off 31% from the original price of Lao Xie Zhen Premium Boiled Essence Of Chicken, and take a pack home at just S$49.90. Treat your skin to what it deserves with the LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask EX 70ml + 75ml Set, priced at S$50 after a stunning 56% off.Jetting off or touching down at Changi Airport? Turn your transit into a treat with iShopChangi. Sip in style with the Johnnie Walker Black Label 1000ml at a cool S$52.70, or refresh with the Roku Gin Select Edition 1000ml for just S$52.30. Check out other beauty favourites amongst travellers such as Sulwhasoo Essential Balancing Daily Routine and fragrances frombrands such as Byredo, Chloe, Gucci and more. From the Penhaligon's Portraits Scent Library 10x2ml to the Sulwhasoo Essential Balancing Daily Routine 6 Items, find the ultimate travel companion to keep your skin hydrated and enveloped in wondrous scents.Simply plan ahead and make your purchases between 30 days and 12 hours pre-flight. Your shopping haul awaits at our Collection Centres in every departure hall. And, because iShopChangi loves making travel sweeter, stack up a cart worth S$59 and your purchases can be whisked right to your doorstep in Singapore.The celebration is always in full swing on iShopChangi and new users can get in on the action too. As you immerse in iShopChangi’s offerings, consider checking out with Changi Pay. New to it? Here’s a sweet deal: for first-timers who spend a minimum of S$50, a delightful discount of S$10 awaits you. Moreover, by entering the code at checkout, you can receive S$20 off your first purchase of S$79 or more.Crystal Tomato, IDS Skincare, SK-II, The Estée Lauder Companies, ést.lab, HEURE, IREN Shizen, RE:ERTH, BSKINGnome & Bow, Chow Tai Fook, Mt.SapolaApple, Samsung, Oppo, OGAWA, OSIM, Bose, Sony, Fitbit, Ya-Man, Nintendo, Polaroid, Nakamichi, Rakuten KoboHibiki, Yamazaki, The Macallan, The Dalmore, Jack Daniel's, Glenfiddich, Dassai, Bottega, Penfolds, ChoyaLotte Duty Free, The Shilla Duty FreeANKER, Bobbi Brown, Chow Tai Fook, Estée Lauder, Holistic Way, IDS Skincare, Kinohimitsu, Lab Series, Laneige, Lao Xie Zhen, LARQ, M.A.C, New Moon, Nintendo, Origins, SonyChangi Pay, Mt.Sapola, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, MAC Cosmetics, Kinohimitsu, Polaroid, Nikka, Baidu, ANKERHashtag: #iShopChangi

iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours piShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.re-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.