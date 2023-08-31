Typhoon Saola leaves Taiwan's waters, Haikui nears

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The sea warning for Typhoon Saola will likely be lifted later on Thursday (Aug. 31), while a sea warning for Severe Tropical Storm Haikui could be posted as soon as Friday (Sept. 1).

As of 8 a.m., the eye of Saola was about 300 km southwest of Eluanbi, moving north-northwest at 9 to 10 kph, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). It has a radius of 200 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 190 kph and gusts of up to 234 kph.

CWB meteorologist Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) at a Thursday press conference said Saola is weakening and its storm radius is shrinking. Depending on how fast Saola weakens, Wu said that the sea warning could be lifted on Thursday evening or earlier.



Satellite image of Western Pacific. (CWB image)

Meanwhile, Wu said Severe Tropical Storm Haikui will continue to strengthen and may become a moderate typhoon by Friday afternoon. Haikui is currently located about 1,320 km southeast of Taipei and is predicted to reach the waters off northern Taiwan on Saturday or Sunday (Sept. 2-3), while a sea warning could be issued during the day on Friday.

Wu said the periphery of Haikui will begin to affect the weather in Taiwan on Friday. Wu forecasted Haikui would come closest to Taiwan from Friday night to Saturday, impacting the north and Matsu.

During this period, there may be large waves on the north coast of Keelung, Green Island, and Orchid Island. Wu said Haikui's path could shift, with a southward deviation having more of an impact on Taiwan.



Wind radii probability. (CWB image)

Wu said heavy rain is likely on Thursday in Taitung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, New Taipei City, and Pingtung County due to Saola's periphery. Temperatures may hit 36 C during the day from Taoyuan City to Taichung.

Matsu could see level 9 to 10 Beaufort Force wind gusts, while the Hengchun Peninsula, Orchid Island, Green Island, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and open coastal areas of Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Hsinchu County could see level 8 to 9 wind gusts.

Wu advised that the waters near Taiwan and the Bashi Channel are relatively rough, especially near the southern coast, where wave heights could reach more than four meters. Wu said large waves are likely to occur along the coasts of Taiwan proper, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County. Coinciding with the annual tidal surge, during the period of high tide, coastal low-lying areas should be alert to seawater intrusion and potential flooding.





Satellite image of Western Pacific. (NOAA GIF)