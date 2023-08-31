Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 1 naval ship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and one naval vessel around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 30) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 31).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during that time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 406 military aircraft and 200 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”