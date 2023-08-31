Crayon and JBS announce global partnership to enhance Japanese customers’ success

Japanese International Companies to benefit from Crayon core services and worldwide support

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 31 August 2023 - Crayon (OSE: CRAYN), a global leader in IT services and innovation, and Japan Business Systems Inc (JBS), a leading technology solutions provider, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership.The key focus of the newly formalized partnership is to offer Japanese international firms the ability to purchase Microsoft licenses anywhere in the world, and the deal brings enhanced value to companies' IT investments. By integrating Crayon's global operations, renowned Software Asset Management (SAM), and cost optimization services, JBS aims to deliver a holistic suite of services to its customers worldwide. Both companies will further collaborate in AI and security domains centred on Microsoft technologies, advancing customers' digital transformation efforts."I have deep respect and admiration for JBS and believe we have a common business approach to customers," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "We are both committed to helping companies maximize cloud-based services and innovating to enable global success. In addition, JBS's philosophy of 'bringing the best technology to everyone, everywhere' aligns with our belief in 'the power of technology to drive the greater good.' Our companies are very synergistic and I'm looking forward to helping more businesses grow through this global partnership."The alliance between Crayon and JBS marks an exciting chapter in both companies' growth and their commitment to providing world-class IT solutions for Microsoft customers worldwide."We are very pleased to announce our global business partnership with Crayon, one of the top 10 leading Microsoft partners in the world," said Yukihiro Makita, JBS CEO and President. "By leveraging Crayon's global business expertise and offices around the world, JBS has established a foundation to better serve Japanese global companies. We will take this opportunity to further contribute to the development of customers' business."This partnership builds upon JBS's collaboration in Japan with rhipe, a Crayon subsidiary, elevating it to address the broader international requirements of companies based or operating from Japan. These companies are set to benefit from Crayon's extensive operations across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East."As Japanese businesses extend their reach, the demand for Microsoft licenses and services has surged. Covering 80% of the global market with more than 50 offices in over 40 countries, Crayon is uniquely positioned to support companies in their worldwide operations and aspirations," said Rhonda Robati, EVP Asia Pacific at Crayon. "We see the Japanese market as a key growth opportunity and as we strengthen our partnership with JBS, we will continue to invest to enhance both our offering to end customers and our partner base."Hashtag: #Crayon #JBS #Microsoft #Technology #Japan #ITCostOptimization

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Crayon



Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 4,000 team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estate to help them innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.crayon.com.



