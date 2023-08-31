Eagles have their sights set on a Super Bowl season a year after falling just short

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (16-4)

EXPECTATIONS: Philadelphia cruised through the regular season and NFC portion of the playoffs in 2022 before falling just short to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Eagles have reloaded and have their sights on another run at the Lombardi Trophy this season. With last year’s MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts leading the offense under center, and talent and depth up and down the roster, it’s no surprise that Philadelphia is among the favorites to win this season’s NFL title.

NEW FACES: DT Jalen Carter, LB Nolan Smith, RB Rashad Penny, RB D’Andre Swift, QB Marcus Mariota, S Terrell Edmunds, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

KEY LOSSES: DT Javon Hargrave, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, LB T.J. Edwards, LB Shaun Andrews, CB Zech McPhearson, RB Miles Sanders, RG Isaac Seumalo, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

STRENGTHS: QB Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, rushed for 760 and combined for 35 touchdowns during the regular season a year ago. In the 38-35 Super Bowl loss, Hurts tossed for 304 yards and a TD and rushed for 70 yards and three scores. He is in his third season as the Eagles’ starter. In front of him is a veteran and talented offensive line, anchored by four-time Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson and six-time Pro Bowl C Jason Kelce. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith return after becoming the first Philadelphia wide receiver duo to each top 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Defensively, the front returns most players who helped Philadelphia set a club record with an NFL-leading 70 sacks last season. Haason Reddick had 16 sacks in 2022 from his edge position and figures to be a menace again. Five-time Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay headlines a strong secondary.

WEAKNESSES: The Eagles thought they upgraded at backup QB when they signed veteran Marcus Mariota in the offseason. But the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner struggled in the preseason, prompting questions about whether the Eagles were in good shape in the event Hurts gets injured. Philadelphia lost seven starters, including five on defense, during free agency. There is still big production to replace at running back, where Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 TDs last season and middle linebacker, where T.J. Edwards had a team-high 159 tackles in 2022. Second-year pro Nakobe Dean is slated to replace Edwards. The competition for the No. 1 RB spot has been hotly contested in training camp, with free-agent signee D’Andre Swift likely the front-runner. Also in the mix are returnee Kenneth Gainwell and veteran offseason addition Rashaad Penny.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: LB Shaun Bradley and CB Zech McPhearson suffered season-ending Achilles’ injuries in preseason games. Reddick had surgery on his thumb after getting hurt on Aug. 14 in a joint practice with the Browns, though the Eagles expect him to be ready for the Sept. 10 opener. Rookie third-round pick Sydney Brown has shined at safety, delivering hard hits reminiscent of the style of Eagles’ Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins and showing why GM Howie Roseman was so high on the former Illinois standout. DT Jalen Carter, the No. 9 overall pick, has shown flashes of brilliance in limited opportunities in exhibition games.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: Brown caught 88 passes for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Teammates have said he looks even quicker this year, and the chemistry between him and Hurts figures only to get better in their second year together in coach Nick Sirianni’s offense.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK SAYS: Win Super Bowl: 8-1. Over/under wins: 11 1/2.

___

