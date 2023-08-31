Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez out of lineup for second straight day due to sore foot

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was out of the lineup for the second straight day Wednesday due to soreness in his left foot.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez received treatment during the Mariners' 5-4 win over Oakland with the hope that he may be able to get back into the lineup this weekend during their series in New York with the Mets.

“Went through a bunch of treatments, different things they tried today. I do think the down day tomorrow certainly helps. Get off his feet and then hopefully he’s good to go there,” Servais said. “Little bit of swelling in there. We’ve gotten that out. Again, I don’t want to get into too much detail, but he’s feeling better.”

Rodríguez was scratched shortly before first pitch on Tuesday night. Servais said after the game a pinched nerve in Rodríguez’s foot caused the discomfort.

Rodríguez has enjoyed the finest month of his career in August, hitting hitting .429 with seven homers, 10 doubles and 30 RBIs in 23 games.

