Taiwan submits horror comedy ‘Marry My Dead Body’ to Oscars

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is sending the horror comedy hit “Marry My Dead Body” to compete for an Oscar in the best international feature category, the Ministry of Culture said Wednesday (Aug. 30).

The movie is the seventh all-time grossing Taiwan picture in the domestic market, raking in a box office of NT$360 million (US$11.3 million), Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Months after its release in February, the movie attracted new fans overseas when it showed on Netflix, reaching the top-10 of most-watched non-English-language films during its first week on the platform.

Director Cheng Wei-hao’s (程偉豪) movie tells the story of a homophobic police officer forced into a gay “ghost” marriage after he accidentally picks up a red envelope. The two partners need to overcome their differences and cooperate to solve the dead man’s mysterious death.

MOC said the movie proved a successful blend of traditional culture, contemporary issues, and humor, showing the face of Taiwan to the world. Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 23, with the winners to be unveiled on March 10.