Benjamin Pavard is on the verge of joining Inter Milan, Bayern Munich's CEO says

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard will undergo medical tests at Inter Milan on Wednesday ahead of an expected transfer to the Italian club.

Pavard, a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and a Champions League winner with Bayern in 2020, would leave after four years with the German champions.

“Benjamin Pavard flew to Milan yesterday. The medical is today, and if it’s successful, he will move," Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

Pavard would be the second player that Inter has signed from Bayern this off-season after goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Pavard’s contract at Bayern runs out at the end of the season. He has often been deployed as a right back during his four years at the club but has said he would prefer to be a central defender.

The France international has been limited to only 45 minutes in the German Super Cup so far this season and missed Bayern’s first two league games. Bayern said last week he had an illness that was preventing him from training at the time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer