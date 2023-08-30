Taiwan’s leading presidential candidates agree to climate debate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — International environmental group Greenpeace said Wednesday (Aug. 30) that a coalition of environmental groups will host a televised debate on climate change issues for presidential candidates on Oct. 21, per RTI.

Announced participants in the climate debate include the DPP’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Taiwan People's Party's Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), and the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜). The debate will be Taiwan’s first climate debate ahead of the general election.

The debate will be hosted by the Taiwan Renewable Energy Alliance (TRENA), a group that includes international environmental groups such as Greenpeace and the International Climate Development Institute (ICDI), as well as domestic NGOs. Participants in the debate are asked to express views on renewable energy as well as global warming.

Greenpeace added it will issue presidential climate policy recommendations as well as a "2024 Climate Leaders Policy Checklist" on Thursday (Aug. 31), allowing candidates to prepare for the debate and better understand net-zero carbon initiatives. Greenpeace hopes the checklist and policy recommendations can help guide presidential candidates towards policy positions that are more environmentally friendly.

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) recently announced his intention to participate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. However, Gou’s decision to run as an independent means that he must obtain the legal signature threshold to become a candidate on the presidential ballot.

According to the published election requirements, Gou’s signature drive must be launched from Sept. 19 to Nov. 2. Greenpeace said a decision to include Gou in the televised climate debate would be based on the status of his signature drive.

Greenpeace pledged to offer more detailed information about the debate at a press conference scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 31).