Taiwan sees traffic fatalities rise by 6.4% in first half of 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of people killed in traffic accidents during the first half of this year was 6.4% higher than for the same period in 2022, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said Wednesday (Aug. 30).

The number of fatalities reached 1,569, or 94 more than in January-June last year. The overall amount of accidents rose by 13.3% to 201,880, while the number of injured people surged by 14.6% to 270,713, per CNA.

The fatalities included 173 pedestrians, 11 or 6.8% percent more than during the first half of 2022. The government raised fines and cracked down on drivers not giving way to pedestrians crossing the street after international media described Taiwan as a “living hell” for pedestrians earlier this year.

Despite the overall rise in pedestrian victims, the numbers were falling if compared month by month, the MOTC said. January saw 40 pedestrians die in traffic accidents, while the number fell to 17, the lowest of the year so far.

The list of fatalities in January-June also included 988 motorcyclists, an increase of 44 or 4.6% compared to the same period last year. The only drop in the new statistics was registered for victims of drunk driving, down two to 131.

Considering the new data, it would be tough for the MOTC to reach its 2023 target of a 5% decline in traffic deaths, Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said.