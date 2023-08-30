All terrain vehicles banned from beaches, roads, and rivers in east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since Taiwan's Cabinet promulgated the "Guidelines for the Management of ATVs" (all terrain vehicles) in June, the Hualien County Government has progressively enacted prohibitions, such as a ban on beaches beginning in July and, now, all public roads and rivers, per PTS.

Driving ATVs on public roads can incur fines between NT$1,200-3,600 (US$37-113), while driving in ecologically sensitive or protected areas can rise as high as NT$300,000. The sweeping restrictions on ATVs in Hualien County have led many businesses to plead for their survival.

"The fines are quite excessive and serious now. As long as the police stop us on the road, we are issued a ticket. We get these tickets at least two to three times a week," said Hualien ATV Association Chair Huang Hong-da (黃鴻達).

Hualien County, with its wide expanses of beaches and wilderness areas, is a hotbed for ATV enthusiasts. It’s estimated the county is home to 24 ATV operators who manage a total fleet of between 500 and 600 vehicles, per Global Cities. Many companies and their ATVs have relocated to Hualien County after Yilan County banned ATV operations.

ATV use in Hualien County has been controversial, with residents complaining about the dust ATV tires can generate, trampling pristine ecology to create new routes, and other impacts on local ecology. Hualien County Council had previously consulted other government agencies, such as local branches of the Forestry Bureau, Tourism Bureau, and Water Resources Agency, to discuss regulations.

Some believe the new regulations from the Hualien County Government are not totally conclusive or clear. "While the majority of ATV operations are currently prohibited, one can still apply for special permits to operate in some beach and mountainous areas," said Hualien County Councilor Yang Hua-mei (楊華美).

ATV operators, for their part, say the activity is typically only offered to groups through advance registration and confined to the peak tourist season in the summer. They hope the municipal government can show leniency and maintain some areas for ATVs to operate.

"There will definitely be a buffer period. We will definitely engage in discussions with all walks of life, including industry operators and environmental groups. The Cabinet did not notify the industry to discuss ATV regulations, only having discussions with environmental protection groups," said Hualien County Government Tourism Department Director Zhang Zhi-xiang (張志翔).

However, it’s not only environmental groups that believe ATVs affect the ecology; ordinary people also have doubts about operators utilizing state-owned land. As a means of surviving, ATV operators hope to use a leasing model for state-owned property.