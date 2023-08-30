Ukraine updates: Russia says drone attacks hit 6 regions

Ukrainian forces launched drone attacks on multiple Russian regions overnight, damaging military planes and disrupting air traffic, Russian officials said on Wednesday.

Drone attacks were reported in Pskov, Bryansk, Kaluga, Orlov and Ryazan regions as well as the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, Russian officials said.

In Pskov, near the border with Estonia and Latvia, four Il-76 military transport planes were damaged. Footage shared on social media showed a large fire and smoke rising above the city of Pskov.

Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram that there were no injuries, but announced the suspension of all flights from the airport for damage assessment. "If everything is in order, the airport will resume normal operations on Thursday," he said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials and Kyiv does not claim responsibility for specific drone strikes on Russian soil.

Here are more headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 30:



Two killed in Kyiv attack

Two people were killed and one injured in Kyiv following a Russian missile strike that led to falling debris and fires in several buildings, the local military administration said on Wednesday.

"As a result of debris falling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv...2 people died, according to initial reports," Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also confirmed the casualties in a Telegram post.

Klitschko said the bodies were found in a nonresidential building while several other buildings were on fire.

Meanwhile, the military administration said that air defenses over Kyiv destroyed more than 20 drones and missiles, making it the "most powerful strike" on the city since spring.

Russia says targeted boats carrying Ukrainian forces

Russia said on Wednesday it destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying up to 50 soldiers in the Black Sea.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an aircraft destroyed four high-speed military boats carrying about 50 members of the Ukrainian special operations forces. The incident occurred around midnight (2100 GMT).

Following the collapse of the UN-brokered navigation deal for grain ships, there has been increased military activity in the Black Sea region from both the Russian and the Ukrainian sides.

Meanwhile, Russian defenses also intercepted a drone strike near Sevastopol Bay in Crimea, a base for Russia's Black Sea fleet, officials said.

This comes as Ukraine has recently increased its targeting of Russian ships in its waters and in the Crimean Peninsula.