35 1-day itineraries to explore Taipei revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourists are invited to explore Taipei following the 35 itineraries recommended by the city’s tourism agency featuring attractions in all 12 districts with a variety of themes.

Most of the routes are designed for one-day travel and the venues are accessible by the Taipei Metro. From scenic spots to commercial hubs and cultural highlights, the itineraries include 200 attractions and promise to satiate the differing needs of visitors.

On rainy days, travelers can visit National Taiwan Museum, which boasts exhibits about the history and development of Taiwan. To get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, people can take the MRT to Beitou for a hot spring bath and a tour of the historical Beitou Plum Garden and an eco-friendly library, per the Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT).

The agency is holding a raffle Sept.1-30 for those sharing three pictures of the locations on the 35 routes on their Facebook and Instagram accounts with the hashtag #樂遊臺北. Prizes include artistic coasters, while individuals visiting four or more of the routes will be eligible to draw for a Taipei Fun Pass.

Visit the website of the event or the Facebook page of Travel Taipei for more information. The list of the 35 itineraries can be found here.



Beitou Library. (TPEDOIT photo)



Coasters designed with Taipei’s characteristics. (TPEDOIT photo)



Taipei Fun Pass. (TPEDOIT image)