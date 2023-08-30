Alexa
Taiwan refutes China's new 'standard map'

Foreign ministry points out 'People's Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/30 15:26
Cross out sign over 2023 edition of standard map of China. (Ministry of Natural Resources/ Clipart Library images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Aug. 30) rebuked China's new "standard map" by saying Taiwan has never been ruled by the People's Republic of China (PRC) following similar condemnation by India.

On Monday (Aug. 28), China's Ministry of Natural Resources released the 2023 edition of the "standard map of China" depicting Taiwan as part of the communist country. The map claimed the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region, both of which India considers its territory, as well as the South China Sea.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) told Taiwan News that "Taiwan, the Republic of China, is a sovereign and independent country that is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China. The People's Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan. These are universally recognized facts and the status quo in the international community."

Liu said that Taiwan is "by no means" part of the PRC. He closed by adding, "Regardless of how the Chinese government distorts its claims to Taiwan's sovereignty, it cannot alter the objective reality of our country's existence."

India's leadership is incensed by Beijing's release of the contentious map less than two weeks before the annual G20 Summit slated for Sept. 9-10 in New Delhi.

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: "We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 ‘standard map’ of China that lays claim to India’s territory."

Bagchi went on to say that India rejects these claims as "they have no basis." He condemned these actions by China as they "only complicate the resolution of the boundary question."
Taiwan-China tensions
map of China
Taiwan map
China map
South China Sea
MOFA
Nine-dash line
Arunachal Pradesh
Aksai Chin

