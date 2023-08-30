Alexa
Taiwan poll shows Terry Gou in 4th place

Ko Wen-je loses 5% following Foxconn founder's campaign launch

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/30 14:27
Foxconn founder Terry Gou at the launch of his presidential election bid Monday. 

Foxconn founder Terry Gou at the launch of his presidential election bid Monday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) is not enjoying a honeymoon with voters, as just days after announcing his presidential bid, a Mirror News opinion poll published Wednesday (Aug. 30) ranked him fourth and last.

Following Gou’s campaign launch on Monday (Aug. 28), Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) suffered the biggest impact, seeing his level of support cut by 5%, the poll found. Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) stayed ahead with a considerable lead.

In the poll conducted Aug. 27-28, Lai received 33.4% of the vote, Ko 22.7%, Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) 15.3%, and Gou 12.9%, leaving 15.7% undecided. If Gou was not included, Lai would lead with 34.3%, Ko would receive 27.1%, and Hou 16.2%, with 22.4% undecided.

The tycoon’s independent presidential bid found approval with 36.6% of poll respondents, with 44.7% opposing him joining the race. Disapproval of his campaign was the strongest among KMT voters, with 65.8% saying he should not run in the Jan. 13, 2024 election.

The poll also asked for opinions about different combinations, with 42.3% expressing support for a TPP and a KMT candidate joining forces on one ticket, and 35.8% opposed. If Hou headed the ticket with Ko as the vice-presidential candidate, they would receive 30% of the votes, but with the TPP leader as the main candidate flanked by Hou, the ticket would win 37.8%.

If Ko worked with Gou instead, they would receive 34.5% with the TPP chair as the presidential candidate, and 29.4% if the tech tycoon headed the ticket, according to the poll.

DADI Survey Research Co., Ltd. conducted the opinion poll on behalf of Mirror News Aug. 27-28, receiving 1,083 valid responses with a margin of error of 2.98%.
