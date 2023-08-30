UK parliament refers to Taiwan as ‘independent country’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K. Parliament referred to Taiwan as an “independent country” in an official document for the first time, Politico reported on Wednesday (Aug. 30).

The reference came in a report published by the foreign affairs committee of the House of Commons on Wednesday. “Taiwan is already an independent country, under the name Republic of China,” Politico cited the report as saying.

“Taiwan possesses all the qualifications for statehood, including a permanent population, a defined territory, government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states — it is only lacking greater international recognition,” it said.

This is the first time a U.K. Parliament report has made this type of declaration, according to Alicia Kearns, chair of the foreign affairs committee. “We acknowledge China’s position, but we as (the foreign affairs committee) do not accept it,” Kearns told Politico.

“It is imperative the foreign secretary steadfastly and vocally stand by Taiwan and make clear we will uphold Taiwan’s right to self-determination,” Kearns said. “This commitment aligns not only with British values but also serves as a poignant message to autocratic regimes worldwide that sovereignty cannot be attained through violence or coercion,” Kearns continued.

The committee report panned the U.K. government for not being strong enough in supporting Taiwan, per Politico. It called on officials to begin putting together sanctions with allies to deter China’s military action and economic coercion towards Taiwan.

“The U.K. could pursue closer relations with Taiwan if it were not over-cautious about offending the (Chinese Communist Party),” Politico cited the committee as saying. “The U.K. should loosen self-imposed restrictions on who can interact with Taiwanese officials. The U.S. and Japan have shown that communication is possible even at the highest level,” the report added.

The foreign affairs committee report also suggested that the U.K. work with Japan and Taiwan on cyber and space defense capabilities.

It also criticized the U.K. government for not making its China strategy public. “Given the publication by Germany of a China strategy, it is evidently possible for the U.K. government to publish a public, unclassified, version which would give the public and private sectors the guidance they are seeking,” it said.