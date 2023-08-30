Taiwan's Kaohsiung, Pingtung announce partial work, class closures for typhoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the periphery of Typhoon Saola began to impact southern and eastern Taiwan, parts of Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County canceled work and classes on Wednesday (Aug. 30).

As of 9:15 a.m., Typhoon Saola was 200 km south of Eluanbi, moving west-northwest at 12 kph and turning northwest at 13 kph, according to the CWB. It had a radius of 190 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 183 kph, with gusts of up to 226 kph.

The land warning is still in effect for Pingtung County. In addition, a sea warning is in place for the Bashi Channel, Dongsha Islands, offshore areas of southeast Taiwan, and the Taiwan Strait.

An extremely heavy rain advisory is in effect for Pingtung County's Hengchun Peninsula from late Wednesday afternoon to evening. There is also a heavy rain advisory for Hualien County and Taitung County, including Orchid Island and Green Island, during the same period.

In addition, the weather bureau has issued a strong wind advisory for the Hengchun Peninsula and Taitung County, including Orchid Island and Green Island, for Wednesday.

The following areas will close offices and schools due to the typhoon as of publication:

Kaohsiung City

Work and classes as usual on Wednesday.

Taoyuan District: Work and classes canceled today.

Pingtung County

Work and classes as usual on Wednesday.

Pingtung County Lion Township, Fangshan Township, Che Chengxiang, Hengchun Town, Manzhou Township, Peony Township: Work and classes canceled today.

Taitung County

Work and classes as usual on Wednesday.

For more information on closures, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.