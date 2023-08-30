Water lanterns released in northern Taiwan for Ghost Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 169-year-old tradition continued in Keelung with a nighttime parade and the release of water lanterns on Tuesday evening (Aug. 29), celebrating the arrival of the Ghost Festival, otherwise known as Zhongyuan Pudu (中元普渡).

As is tradition, all 15 major clans in Keelung came together for a parade which traveled into downtown Keelung City. This year, the clan associated with the surname Kuo (郭) was given the honor of leading the parade which included motorized floats, per CTS.

Keelung Mayor George Hsieh (謝國樑) and Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) set off from Keelung City Hall and walked to a stage at Keelung’s Maritime Square where dance and acrobatic performances, a hip-hop dance, and Taiwanese Beiguan music were performed.

Fifteen family clans were represented in an annual event coinciding with Ghost Festival in Keelung. (Reuters photo)

In his speech to the audience, Hsieh hoped that the Ghost Festival could stimulate sightseeing, cultural activities, and entertainment industries in Keelung City. He said his administration has worked to attract more domestic and foreign tourists to Keelung, moving step by step toward more internationalization.

Keelung City Council Speaker Tong Tzu-wei (童子瑋) also addressed the crowd as he spoke about the importance of the Ghost Festival in bringing different ethnic groups and family clans together through ritual activities, not only building a closer-knit community but also passing on traditional culture.

The ultimate destination of the parade was Badouzi’s Wanghaigang (望海巷), a coastal harbor where water lanterns associated with each family clan were released into the ocean. Each water lantern was carried into the sea by clan members.

According to folk custom, the farther a water lamp drifts out into the ocean, the more prosperity and fortune can befall a particular clan, as more "good brothers" have received an auspicious message during the Ghost Festival.