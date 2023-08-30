CloudCover Wins Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards in Two Categories

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 August 2023 - CloudCover, a cloud-native solutions company, today announced that it has received two 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards - the Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year Award for India and the Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year Award for Southeast Asia



The awards recognized CloudCover’s achievements within the Google Cloud ecosystem in helping joint customers optimize their cloud workloads to accelerate innovation and achieve greater business impact.



“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize CloudCover as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”



One notable success story was in 2022, when CloudCover helped a global video game developer to easily scale and increase their workload capacity by migrating to Google Cloud. By customizing a solution with the right mix of Google Cloud services innovatively put together, CloudCover delivered improved automation and operational efficiency. This enabled the customer to deploy an advanced real-time 3D creation tool seamlessly on a global scale and deliver richer, more responsive gaming experiences for its users.



Says Dhruv Parpia, Co-founder of CloudCover: “We're incredibly proud of this achievement, and we want to extend a big thank you to Google Cloud for recognizing our hard work. A special shout-out goes to our amazing team, whose dedication and innovation have made this three-peat possible. Our partnership with Google Cloud has been a game-changer, allowing us to provide top-notch services and be at the forefront of the cloud technology landscape. Winning this award three times consecutively isn't just a pat on the back; it's a testament to our vision and commitment to our clients. We're not just celebrating an award; we're celebrating a journey of excellence, collaboration, and growth. We want to thank everyone who has been part of this exciting ride. Your support means the world to us.”



With a proven track record of enabling highly successful and scalable digital transformation on Google Cloud, CloudCover enables customers across the Asia Pacific region to improve their agility and expedite business innovation. Moving forward, CloudCover will continue to work with Google Cloud to empower organizations to seamlessly unlock the full potential of their cloud journey.

Hashtag: #CloudCover





About CloudCover

CloudCover is committed to helping organizations achieve a futuristic approach through its cloud-native solutions. Part of ST Telemedia Cloud, a leading public cloud solutions provider in Asia-Pacific and North America, CloudCover brings expertise in various fields, such as Cloud Consulting Lifecycle, IT Transformation, Digital Transformation, Cloud Migration, Data Management and Transformation, Security and Compliance, and more. Our services cover strategy, assessment, design, build/delivery, and operation, enabling businesses to navigate the complex cloud landscape and accelerate their digital transformation journey.