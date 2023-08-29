India: Kolkata's famous and dwindling Chinatown

The city of Kolkata, in India's eastern West Bengal state, has been home to an Indian-Chinese community since the 18th century. Some estimates suggest... The city of Kolkata, in India's eastern West Bengal state, has been home to an Indian-Chinese community since the 18th century. Some estimates suggest it was once home to as many as 70,000 people. They largely settled in Cheenapara — the old Chinatown — an area still considered the heart of the city. Others also settled in Tangra, or the new Chinatown.